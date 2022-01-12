HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – Houston-based non-profit Society of Royals, has partnered with local schools to provide encouraging letters to grade school kids around the city to keep them uplifted in these difficult times amid the pandemic, where the youth are experiencing isolation, fear of the unknown, and mental challenges.

This year, Society of Royals has committed their efforts to prevent youth suicide as statistics have shown every 25 seconds a person commits suicide. With this effort in mind, the aim of the “Love Letters” is to let the youth know they are worthy, and that suicide isn’t an option.



Houston Rappers Slim Thug and DJ XO, National Media Personality Ferrari Simmons, National Recording Artist & American Idol Finalist Vincent Powell, and Viral Sensation Reggie Couz are of the many who are striving to give the kids a better tomorrow by teaching them the values of community support.