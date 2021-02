HOUSTON (CW39) — Super Bowl weekend can be a lot of fun, but it can also be dangerous if you drink and drive or have a covid party. So CW39’s Shannon LaNier has tip to avoid drinking and driving as well as parting without covid-19.

Don’t drink and drive this super bowl weekend. Stay safe with these tips and free money from Lyft.

Here is more info on the TXDOT and Lyft Sober Ride Campaign.