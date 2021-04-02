South Houston Good Friday food distribution event

HOUSTON (CW39) Houstonians in need of food assistance can head to Cullen Middle School on Friday morning on April 2nd.

Second Servings of Houston, the local food rescue nonprofit, is organizing the food distribution ahead of the Easter holiday in a low-income area on the South Side. The contactless, drive-thru distribution will include chef-prepared, family-sized “Dinner’s On Us” meals, 15 lb. bags of fresh produce and cases of water. It will begin at 9:30 a.m. and is free and open to the public.

GOOD FRIDAY FOOD DISTRIBUTION INFO

WHAT: Second Servings volunteers will be in the Easter spirit wearing bunny ears while distributing frozen family meals, bags of fresh produce and cases of water via a contactless, drive-thru distribution

WHEN: Friday, April 2

WHERE: Cullen Middle School | 6900 Scott St, Houston, TX 77021

TIME: 9:30-11:30 a.m.