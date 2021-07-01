Stopping domestic violence and sexual abuse by helping local families, one High Heel at a time

Heels on the Move to Heal

HOUSTON (CW39) It’s no secret. There’s been a increase in abuse, domestic violence, and human trafficking as this pandemic continues. But long before the world was trying to tackle the coronavirus, many have tried to tackle abuse in many forms. Others have sadly become victims. The end result in some cases, turns tragic. But one local organization is trying to change that.

It’s called, “Heels on the move to Heal”. This Texas based 501c3 bib-profit organization is a community based organization, that works directly with the public and alongside organizations that also assist in ending the cycle of abuse. With events and programs that they hold, to date, they’ve served over 6,000 families in Dallas, Collin, Tarrant, Denton, Harris, Rockwall, Kaufman, Ellis Counties and more. They say they….

Strive to bring awareness to domestic abuse/sexual assault and/or human trafficking while empowering and supporting survivors.

Heels on the Move to Heal

They also have a passion to protect our youth. So much so, they created “Youth On The Move”, to heal and to promote awareness and educate youth on domestic violence, while giving them a platform to be creative.
There educational programs and initiatives allow the youth to create and produce local events.

We’re proud to be a part of the community, serving our friends and neighbors. Since 2018, we have provided shoe/attire donations, financial donations, shelter, support and resources to those affected by domestic violence and sexual assault.

In August they will have another one of their great events, to raise awareness and help to those in need. If you need help or would like information, just go to their website at this Link.

