HOUSTON (KIAH) — Want to help a good cause? Houston’s Interfaith Ministries’ Operation IMpact needs volunteers to help make a special delivery to their Meals on Wheels seniors June 3rd and 10th. Each year, Operation IMpact provides a week’s supply of shelf-stable food to over 5,000 Meals on Wheels seniors in the event a severe storm results in a service disruption. Every year, volunteers from across the city sign up to deliver shelf-stable food in early June. So now is the time!

“Unfortunately, our program has not been immune to inflation, and we have seen our costs double since last year,” said Ali Al Sudani, Chief Programs Officer with Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston, “as an organization that serves the most vulnerable population it is crucial that we continue to provide this resource every storm season.”

The Harris County project will take place the morning of Saturday, June 3rd in Midtown Houston and the Galveston County event will take place the morning of Saturday, June 10th in La Marque. In addition to being a volunteer opportunity, Operation IMpact also offers options to sponsor a route, pickup site, or even a county.

If anyone is interested in volunteering with Operation IMpact, sign up at https://www.imgh.org/donate/meals/operation-impact-2023/ by May 30.

Each weekday, Interfaith Ministries’ Meals on Wheels program serves over 5,000 homebound seniors with prepared meals. During a severe weather incident, it can be dangerous and sometimes impossible for delivery drivers to reach every Meals on Wheels senior. The Operation IMpact initiative provides enough shelf-stable food to weather any storm and our seniors have come to rely on these supplies to shelter in place safely. But they need volunteers.

