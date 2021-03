FILE – In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, water is loaded into cars at a City of Houston water distribution site in Houston. The drive-thru stadium location was setup to provide bottled water to individuals who need water while the city remains on a boil water notice or because they lack water at home […]

HOUSTON (CW39) Many with busted pipes still need water for families. Friday March 5th, a water distribution is planned at the Magnolia Multi-Service Center on Capitol from 9am-11am.

Water will be distributed until supplies last, so get there early if you need water for your and your family.

Magnolia Community Water Distribution, March 5, 9am – 11am pic.twitter.com/D4bpNhQO24 — HoustonNeighborhoods (@NeighborHOU) March 4, 2021