HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s an event filled with culture, heritage and so much meaning. And this weekend you have a chance to learn first had about the Palestine culture and its people.

The 10th Annual Houston Palestinian Festival 2022 takes place this weekend. Festivities include international super star performances both nights, vendors, food, exhibits, cultural performances, kids’ activities, and more.

Money raised from the festival will go towards providing annual scholarships and grants for outstanding students and student groups who advocate for the Palestinian cause and help out their community. The proceeds will also go towards supporting local and international charities and organizations that aid Palestinians.

The Festival will include:

International super star Haitham Khalaily performing both nights!

A new and much larger venue with free and easy parking

Our largest Bazaar ever! Giving you the ultimate shopping experience with a variety of vendors, such as Henna tattoos, embroidery, arts, clothing and much more

A massive 2,000 sq ft cultural exhibit on Palestine and amazing Palestinian décor throughout

Various Palestinian cuisine and deserts from local food vendors and food trucks selling shawarmas, grilled kabobs and more!

Cultural music and dance performances from all around Palestine

Palestinian Pageantry where you watch and learn about Palestinian thobes

Showcase of a traditional Palestinian wedding

A larger kids entertainment section with extended hours

More live entertainment than ever before!

The event takes place at :

The Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land

18355 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas – 77479

As the largest and longest running Palestinian Festival in the U.S., each year comes with great excitement to embrace a special aspect of Palestine. The Houston Palestinian Festival is also presented by the Palestinian American Cultural Center, a registered 501 (c)(3) non-profit. For more information and to get your tickets, go to the festival website at this link .