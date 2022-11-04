ANGLETON, TX (KIAH) Do you love vintage thrift shopping? Well, you may want to head to Angleton this week, because it will be vintage shopping HEAVEN! It’s called Vintage Market Days!

Organizers of the Vintage Market Days call it an upscale vintage-inspired market. It features original art, antiques, clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, outdoor furnishings, consumable yummies, seasonal plantings and a little more.

The Market runs for three days and the event is held several times a year in various communities. Each Vintage Market Days event is a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in different venues. All the fun kicks off with an early bird buying event today!

Reminder. The event starts today November 4th and runs through Sunday, November 6th. Just head to the Brazoria County Fairground for all the action. Below you can find the Event hours!

Event Hours & Admissions

Friday, November 4, 2022

Early Buying Event

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Saturday, November 5, 2022

General Admission

10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sunday, November 6, 2022

General Admission

11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Brazoria County Fairgrounds

901 S Downing Street

Angleton, TX 77515

Tickets run from $8 to $15 dollars and kids under 12 get in for free. To get your Tickets click the Vintage Market Days link here !