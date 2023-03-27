HOUSTON (KIAH) – The weekend was jam packed with events the community participated in. Although we don’t have a weekend newscast, we still got the city covered. The weekend kicked off with the Bayou City Arts Festival on Friday, featuring artwork from hundreds of artist all over the country. The festival went on all weekend long from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Memorial Park. Thousands of pieces were showcased including a special showcase of this years featured artist Dewey James.

Over 100 female student athletes participated in an all female flag football program that took place om Saturday. The Texans recently announced the launch of a girls flag football program in partnership with the NFL. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the program featured eight local middle and high school teams that will compete in a six week season. To support the students, the Texans and NFL Flag division are donating equipment kits and new custom uniforms to all participating schools.

McDonalds continued it’s Houston takeover with the ‘All American Games’ pop-up event called the “Kick-off Kick Back.” This event was ahead of The All Americans Games competition that will be held at the Toyota center on Tuesday. The kickoff was held at the ‘Better Generation,’ which is a Houston area sneaker shop featuring a half-court basketball court. The pop-up was free to the public from 4pm to 8pm, complete with exclusive giveaways to the All American Games, interactive competitions, and food sampling courtesy of McDonald’s. There was also a live painting of an ‘All American Games’ inspired mural on site with a local Houston artist and mural designer.

Hermann Park Conservancy hosted it’s beloved Kite festival on Sunday featuring thousands of pretty colored kites over Miller hill and Jones reflection pool in Hermann Park. With over 35 community partners attending , event goers got to see an array of activities, arts and crafts, food, and music performances. The event was free to the public and lasted from 10am to 3pm in the afternoon. Proceeds collected from the event will go into preserving the nature of 100-year-old Hermann Park.

These events were just the tip of the iceberg, with plenty more events to wrap the weekend but there will also be one of the biggest coming this weekend with Houston hosting the NCAA Final Four Tournament this year.

Come back next week to see how we wrap things up.