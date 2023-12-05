HOUSTON (KIAH) – Helping to make this season merry and bright, the YMCA of the Greater Houston started the special project Adopt a Family Program.

The program provides an opportunity for our community to show a newcomer to our area the love and support by fulfilling holiday wish lists and providing essential items for recently arrived families.

To explain the project, Lindsey Torres, Senior Director of Business Operations, YMCA International Services, stopped by the CW39 Houston studio to tell us how we can help.