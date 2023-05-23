(Houston/CW39) It takes a lot of hard work and determination to make a difference in the community. And when you don’t always have the resources, sometimes you have to make them yourself when you see it. That’s why a group of young women are being honored for doing that, in a big way.

Over 100 young ladies from around Southeast Texas were honored over the weekend, with the prestigious “Gold Award” from the Girl Scouts of

San Jacinto Council. The Gold Award is the highest award a girl scout can receive in Girl Scouting.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton was emcee of the 2023 award event, and watch below what she was able to capture!

Before receiving the award a girl must create a program by developing and carrying out lasting solutions to issues in their neighborhoods and beyond.



According to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council, “Gold Award Girl Scouts truly are the world changers, rock stars, role models, and real-life heroes we all look up to. Plus, they’re amazing candidates for colleges, scholarships, competitive internship programs, and exciting careers. Got a vision for a better world? We’re here to help you create lasting change every step of the way—and can’t wait to see all that you’re going to accomplish.”

For more information on becoming a Girl Scout, check out the GSSJC Website!