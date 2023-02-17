HOUSTON (CW39) – The 15th annual H-Town Chili Throwdown is going down Tomorrow! You can join me and Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin Gunnar Crew as they try to decide WHO has the best chili in H-Town.

This year’s event adds a bit of a twist to your average chili cook-off. Saturday, our bowls will be filled with wild game. Get in touch with your ancestral roots biting into exotics such as elk, emu, ostrich, rabbit, and bison. Is anything off limits in these pots?

Gunner is a well loved Houstonian who is a park of the Creek Group Company. The Creek Group Company is all about giving back to the community. Funds from this event will help Summerhouse Houston . Summerhouse creates opportunity for adults with IDD to develop work, social, and life skills. They are located in the Heights, helping our neighbors become well rounded members of the community.

GET TICKETS HERE: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/15th-annual-h-town-chili-throwdown-tickets-504975183367

Live music, Texas’ best chili, fun and games and throwdown shenanigans are just a few reasons why this is OC’s best annual event.