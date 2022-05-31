HOUSTON (CW39) For Leticia Sifuentes, teaching has never been a chore. It’s a labor of love. To be able to walk into a classroom for more than 20 years and talk about science to 5th graders is something she take pleasure in doing.

But when she was named the winner of the “Spark Award”, highlighting science teachers in elementary school, it came as a complete shock!

She was originally one of the 6 finalists for the HISD Elementary Science Teacher of the year award. Sponsored by the Alliant Group, the goal is to recognize these teachers for their hard work, and reward them and their classrooms.

CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton was the emcee for this year’s event. And when the winner was announced, she had a chance to talk to the winner. Hear what Mrs. Sifuentes has to say about what it’s like being a teacher.