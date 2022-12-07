Area animal shelters are over capacity and desperately need the public's help

HOUSTON (KIAH) — ‘Tis the season for kids and adults looking for fur babies for Christmas. And with animal shelters in the community over capacity, one non-profit is making it easier to adopt a four-legged friend for your family.

Houston Humane Society is offering $25 adoptions on all pets aged 6 months and older through December 11. The shelter has joined BISSELL Pet Foundation’s national “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” adoption event, to support their efforts to end pet homelessness. All adopters will receive a goodie bag with pet food samples and supplies to help their new furry friends transition into their forever homes.

Houston Humane Society

In an effort to ease shelter capacity and help make pet ownership more affordable during the holiday season, they are offering this discount thru Sunday, December 11th.

Houston Humane Society, located at 14700 Almeda Road, really needs the community’s help to find homes for the animals in their care.

Those who are unable to adopt but would like to support Houston Humane Society can donate to the shelter via Houston Humane Society.