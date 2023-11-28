HOUSTON (KIAH) — H-E-B will celebrate the holiday season by distributing 5,000 holiday meals in Houston as part of its annual statewide H-E-B Feast of Sharing celebration.

H-E-B Mobile Kitchen, H-E-B Partners (employees) and volunteers will pass out a box of fresh and non-perishable holiday items and four hot brisket and all the fixings BBQ meals per car (patrons must be in a vehicle to be served) on a first come, first served basis (no registration required).

WHEN: Saturday, December 2, 2023 (rain or shine) @ 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

WHERE: NRG Yellow Lot (9051 S. Main Street, Houston, TX 77054)

HOW: 5,000 meals will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. No registration required. Patrons must be in a vehicle to be served.