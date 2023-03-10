HOUSTON (KIAH) The Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta presented by Gillman Subaru is coming up this Saturday, March 11! Participants can compete or paddle for fun along a new 8.5-mile route. Paddlers will head east from Allen’s Landing to a turnaround point near Wayside Drive. Then, they will paddle west back to the finish line.

Spectators are invited to enjoy finish line festivities at Allen’s Landing, along with the spectacle of hundreds of boats on Buffalo Bayou, competing in the largest canoe and kayak race in Texas. This longstanding Houston tradition provides support for BBP’s mission of creating and stewarding a dynamic network of welcoming public spaces along our city’s most significant natural waterway.

WHEN TO BE THERE

Saturday, March 11, 2023; 7:30am-2:30pm

Race begins at 9am.

START AND FINISH LINE LOCATIONS

Starting/Finish line at Allen’s Landing (1001 Commerce St.)

WHERE TO PARK

Parking is available in several surrounding downtown parking garages, surface lots, or metered street parking. Use the Interactive Parking Map as your guide.

WHAT IT WILL COST

Free for spectators

$55 per paddler for online registrants (on-line registration closes on March 9 at 11:59pm)

$60 per paddler for race-day registration on March 11

Finish line festivities include an awards ceremony, music, refreshments, caricature art by Texas Tim, and the opportunity to cheer on your favorite paddlers. Food and drink will be available to purchase. The awards ceremony begins at 1:30pm. Trophies are awarded to the top three winners in each canoe and kayak division. The Buffalo Bayou Partnership Regatta is a rain-or-shine event. If a cancellation takes place due to severe weather or water conditions, all entry fees will be considered tax-deductible donations to Buffalo Bayou Partnership and used in our efforts to continue stewarding Buffalo Bayou.