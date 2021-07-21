5th Annual Autism Prom being hosted by “Mattress Mack”

HOUSTON (CW39) Jim “Mattress Mack” Mcingvale is thinking about others once again this year. He along with the organization “Success on the Spectrum” are bringing back the Annual “Autism Prom”, Thursday, July 22 ! In collaboration with the organization, this is a free, sensory-friendly social event for all ages. This year’s 5th annual event has the theme, “Light it up”! Attendees are encouraged to dress in neon and will receive “Light it up” accessories. The dance floor will be loaded with glow in the dark decor for the kids, too!



Success on The Spectrum

Success On The Spectrum will even play kid-friendly, low volume music! The Behavior Therapists will lead the children through games (musical chairs, limbo, etc) and popular line dances! CosPlay Alliance will have superhero characters interacting with the kids. This is a FREE sensory-friendly social event for everyone with Autism and their siblings. All ages are invited to attend! They may wear whatever they like. There will also be sensory-friendly activities and music and no-judgement dancing. A free photo booth will be present for parents and kids to take pictures.

Gallery Furniture will provide free food for all those that attend! Gluten free options will be available!

There is also lots of things to do in other parts of the furniture store, such as: monkey cage, bird cage, jump on the mattresses, indoor playground, and more! And a reminder, Parking is tight, so carpooling or using driving services is highly recommend.



Success on The Spectrum

SUCCESS ON THE SPECTRUM is Houston’s most socially active ABA therapy provider. They host several sensory-friendly events for the public every year. They also never do fundraisers or ask families to pay to attend any of our events. That’s because they say they never do it to make money. They simply do it for the Awesome kids in the community. So Remember, the “Autism Prom” takes place Thursday, July 22nd, at the Gallery Furniture on North Freeway, from 2pm to 6pm. Also, RSVPs or Tickets are not required! They also need volunteers to help set up and tear down! To volunteer, contact Daisy@successonthespectrum.com And, for more information on the “Autism Prom” click here.

Success on The Spectrum