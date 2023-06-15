The initiative will have an impact on the Houston community's Art and Culture scene and represent everyone

HOUSTON (KIAH) — It’s an historic donation that will change the way inner city and low income communities have access to art, music and so much more. BIPOC Arts Network and Fund, or BANF, announcing that it will receive $6 million dollars to help communities who would normally not have access to these funds for their art programs.

According to Project Director Sixto Wagan, the program was created to provide resources and networks that support the vibrant Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian American, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern and other communities of color of Greater Houston.

CW39’s Sharron Melton talks with Wagan about the initiative and the impact it will make on the Houston community’s Art and Culture scene that includes everyone.

BANF is an independent initiative funded by the generous contributions of national and local foundations, including Houston Endowment, the Ford Foundation, The Brown Foundation, Inc., The Cullen Foundation, Kinder Foundation and The Powell Foundation.