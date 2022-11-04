HOUSTON (KIAH) Hermann Park Conservancy’s 8th annual Park to Port bike ride is happening Saturday, November 5. Get a bike’s-eye view of the Bayou City!

The 20-mile round-trip bike ride takes cyclists from Hermann Park’s Bayou Parkland along the Bayou Greenway trail all the way to the Port of Houston. Enjoy a turn-around party at the halfway point, but be sure to save some energy for a well-deserved post-ride party under the Bill Coats Bridge!

Park to Port is open to riders of all skill levels and is not a race. Whether you are well experienced or are riding just for fun, you can go at your own pace on this scenic city journey.



Your participation in Park to Port supports Hermann Park Conservancy and its stewardship efforts for one of Houston’s most beloved parks while promoting the ever-growing Bayou Greenway trail system.

Registration and packet-pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m. and rolling starts follows at 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Register today and recieve our early bird special pricing!