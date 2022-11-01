HOUSTON (KIAH) It’s Back! And it’s a bicycle lovers dream! And it’s all happening this weekend! The 8th Annual Park to Port Bike Ride is scheduled for this Saturday, November 5th at Hermann Park Conservancy.

This 20-mile round-trip bike ride takes cyclists from Hermann Park’s Bayou Parkland along the Bayou Greenway trail all the way to the Port of Houston.

At the halfway point, there will be a turn-around party as well as a post-ride party under the Bill Coats Bridge.

Now this is not a race. This is all about having fun, while experiencing the beautiful outdoors. Plus, what’s even more appealing is that you can ride around at your own pace, and all ages and skill levels are welcome!



Organizers also say, that your participation in Park to Port supports Hermann Park Conservancy and its stewardship efforts, for one of Houston’s most beloved parks. It also promotes the ever-growing Bayou Greenway trail system.

Registration and packet-pick-up begins at 7:30 a.m. and rolling starts follows at 8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

You can register now and receive early bird special pricing!