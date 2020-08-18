9AM Drive-thru school supply distribution

Due to COVID-19, the need for school supplies this year is even greater. The Alliance is partnering with PlazAmericas to host its 13th Annual Back to School Drive this morning at 9a.m..

The drive is aimed at providing school supplies to 3,000 students and their families in Southwest Houston. To support students, the organizations plan to distribute school supplies and other essential items provided by local businesses and partners. To ensure everyone’s safety, the distribution will be a drive-thru event with social distancing and mask requirements in effect.

What: Back to School drive-thru distribution of school supplies, fresh produce box, giveaways and information about COVID-19 relief and other services

When: Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 9:00 am until supplies last

Where: PlazAmericas Mall, 7500 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036

Drive-thru distribution will take place in the parking garage located on the East side of the mall close to Highway 59. Attendees are encouraged to enter through Clarewood Drive.

A walk-up station will also be available (participants must practice social distancing) inside the mall through the America Cinemas entrance.

Lines will not open until 8:45 am.

