HOUSTON (KIAH) – Over 4,000 volunteers hopped on the Earth Day wave this pass Saturday, helping contribute to an annual coastwide trash pick up event. On Saturday, 73, 032 pounds of trash was removed from beaches across Texas as part of the 2023 Adopt A Beach Coastwide Spring Clean-Up event. Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham participated along with the 4,500 volunteers to clean Texas beaches stretching from Port Arthur to South Padre.

“One of our greatest responsibilities is the stewardship of our coastal lands and the habitats and ecosystems they support. “As Land Commissioner and former resident of Galveston Island, it was truly an honor to come together this past weekend with Texans and volunteers from around the country to do our part to care for these beautiful beaches. With over 73,000 pounds of trash removed from the coast in a single day, there can be no doubt that the General Land Office’s Adopt-A-Beach program will continue ensuring a better future for Texas beaches for generations to come.” Commissioner Dawn Buckingham

The next coastwide cleanup is scheduled for September 23, 2023. Those interested in volunteering for the environmental effort can find more information here. The Land Commissioner encourages those interested to participate in a filled with fun and giving back to the coastal communities.