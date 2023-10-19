HOUSTON (KIAH) — Thursday at the Alief Neighborhood Community Center, Houston families in food insecure communities will have access to free, fresh food thanks to a partnership between The Common Market Texas and BakerRipley. This event will help 300 families that are apart of The Common Market Texas and BakerRipley’s Senior health and wellness program.

This event will also help support socially disadvantaged farmers across Texas. CMTX is a nonprofit food distributor and has given out 1.8 million pounds of local food this year throughout Texas. Over 200,000 pounds of healthy foods have been distributed to hundreds right here in Houston.

This is all in response to the growing challenges faced by residents living in low-income, vulnerable populations. Food boxes will be distributed today with 5-7 fresh fruits, vegetables and grains from socially disadvantaged farmers and other small growers throughout Texas.

The event will take place:

When: Today, October 19, 2023

Time: 9:45 a.m-11 a.m

Where: Alief Neighborhood Center, 11903 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77072