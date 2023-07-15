HOUSTON (KIAH) — The American Red Cross says its dedicated to helping save lives during disaster. It’s not just about showing up during disasters, but the nonprofit spends time preparing citizens before a disaster hits. Whether it’s for a hurricane, tornado or a fire, the Red Cross is known to be a resource for shelter, food and even financial assistance.

One thing that many may not know is that the American Red Cross is also a resource for veterans and their families. There are several programs available that can help veterans especially right out of the service in need of medicine and mental health resources.

90% of the nonprofit is compiled of volunteers dedicated to the Red Cross’s mission. Volunteers help provide comfort and services onsite at bases and in military hospitals across the world, support military families during deployments and emergencies and continue to serve veterans even after their service comes to an end.

The American Red Cross provides more than 540,000 services to service members, veterans and their families Each year and have been serving the military for over 140 years through every U.S conflict since the Spanish-American War.

Here are some helpful resources for veterans through the Red Cross:

Financial Assistance– you must be prepared to provide- your full legal name, rank/rating/ Branch of service, Social Security number and date of birth, military unit address and information about the deployed unit and home base unit (for deployed service members only)

Emergency Communication-the Hero Care Center can help you reach out to a loved one that’s an active duty service member if there’s an emergency at home

Information Referral Services- the American Red Cross can help veterans and active duty members and their families get connected to local and national resources

Deployment Services-workshops and support are offered to families through this service

Services for Veterans-can help prepare, develop and obtain proper evidence to support applicant claims for veteran benefits

Military and Veteran Caregiver Network– support for caregivers of veterans

The American Red Cross is always accepting donations and help from volunteers. You can learn more at redcross.org.