HOUSTON (KIAH) — The Animal Justice League is a 501(C)3 tax-exempt dog-and-cat rescue focusing on the Oak Forest and surrounding neighborhoods in Houston.

Animal shelters are overcrowded and with this rescue being run by volunteers, it gives the opportunity to rescue animals from anywhere. AJL’s mission is to reduce the Homeless Pet Population through rescue, education and outreach.

The team works to not only rescue stray dogs and cats, but they also raise funds to help raise medical expenses for care, foster and place animals into adoptive homes and educate the community on proper animal care and how neuter and spay can help control the stray animal overpopulation issue.

Tune into CW39’s report with the Vice President of the Animal Justice League from 7 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. to hear more about free microchip events to help pet owners find lost pets, available food and supply pantries and more.