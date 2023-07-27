HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston and Harris County have one of the largest number of abandoned and stray animals on the streets in the country. Now several groups are joining forces to change that.

A principal cause of the animal welfare crisis is a deep lack of understanding of the factors which exacerbate and perpetuate the problem within the community, inadequate public policy, and a lack of resources to meet needs. That’s why Houston City Council Member Karla Cisneros, Houston PetSet and Clear Channel Outdoor have joined forces, to raise awareness of the animal welfare crisis, and the powerful solutions that benefit all of our communities.

Messages that raise awareness about the issues of Spay and Neuter, Adoption and Animal Cruelty will be displayed on area Clear Channel Outdoor billboards including traditional boards and digital units to highlight the collaborative partnership between the City of Houston and Houston PetSet.

The groups are revealing this important initiative at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 27. It all takes place at Houston City Hall’s Legacy Room at 901 Bagby Street. Many experts estimate there are over one million homeless animals living on the streets of Greater Houston.

For years, the four largest area municipal shelters — BARC, Harris County Pets, Montgomery County Animal Shelter and Fort Bend County Animal Services all spend significant time and resources attempting to address the crisis, but addressing the root causes of the crisis is key to an effective and durable solution. Expanding spay and neuter services, increasing adoptions and preventing animal cruelty will be at the core of ending the animal welfare crisis.

The campaign will consist of a major traditional billboard, and nine poster panels and digital units on freeways and in neighborhoods in Harris County. The campaign will be ongoing throughout most of 2023.