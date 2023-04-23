HOUSTON (KIAH) – If you’re looking for a fulfilling summer, suite your fix with a summer job. The San Jacinto girl scouts are looking for recruits to help fill their staff for the summer. They are currently looking to fill open camp counselor roles. The summer camp program is six weeks long, running from mid-June to the end of July and equestrian experience is not mandatory.

Camp staff will live on-site, lodging and meals are provided, and candidates are expected to lead or co-lead sessions with their group. You may have plenty of questions, but little experience is required and the benefit is rewarding with plenty of educational perks.

The camp only asks that you add quality to their program by being a good person and put in your best effort to ensure a successful summer. If you’re interested in applying to a summer camp role, the list of open positions can be found here.