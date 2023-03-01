HOUSTON (KIAH) – The month of March kicks off the start of National Reading Month. All month long there will be events and efforts to promote more reading. To start off the the efforts this month, HISD is kicking off ‘Houston Reads’ Day with the Houston Texans. The day is dedicated to reading to 14,000 Pre-K through 3rd grade students at 31 schools in Houston ISD and Aldine ISD. The Bellaire Library is also extending their hours to promote longer reading time as well as opening their conference room to the public if you like to host book clubs.

If this isn’t enough to get you excited about reading there are also personal benefits to reading. Author Jass Aujla shares in her book, Next Of Twin that there are key benefits to reading. Aujla shares that reading can be entertainment and fun. She says it can teach values and boost creativity, and can also reduce stress levels.

If those benefits don’t get your head in the books, it may be good to note that increasing knowledge is the ultimate incentive.

Join us in celebrating National Reading Month by sharing your favorite stories and posting the books you’ll be reading this month.