HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Astrodome Conservancy is hosting its third annual ‘Race for the Dome’ event this Saturday. Presented by the Astros Foundation, the race will feature hundreds of fans who will race around the Dome in effort to create a vibrant future for the Eighth Wonder of the World. All proceeds will benefit the Astrodome Conservancy. Runners are invited to dress up in their best vintage gear and Dome wear while participating.

Gates opening at 7 a.m. At 8 a.m. the 1k kids fun run will circle the Astrodome, and the 5k road race begins at 8:15 a.m. following a route around the dome and through NRG park. At 9 a.m. the post game party kicks off with an awards ceremony and some cake to celebrate the Astodome’s 58th birthday. Awards will be given to the top three competitors, tope three kid finishers, and best costume.

If you have the race on your agenda, it will take place at 3 NRG Parkway, Houston Texas, 44054. Participants will enter at Gate 9 at the intersection of Kirby and Westridge street on the west side of NRG Park.

Last registration is open, costing $45 for the 5k race and $20 for the kids 1k run. To register you can sign up here. Parking will be available at NRG park in the Blue lot for free to all registered participants on race day.