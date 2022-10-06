HOUSTON (KIAH) — Hurricane Ian’s devastation in Florida and other parts of the southeast have people in the Houston-area wanting to help out.

Folks here are no strangers to how tropical weather can impact communities.

That’s why the Astros Foundation is hosting a Hurricane Ian Relief Drive at Minute Maid Park on Thursday.

Donations of cases of bottled water, non-perishable food — like canned goods, toiletries, diapers, and non-rinse body wash will be collected at the Union Station entrance to the stadium from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In return for a donation, the Astros Foundation will give out Astros rally towels and other promotional items.

Crane Freight and the Cajun Navy are teaming with the foundation to make sure relief supplies get to the people who need them the most.

That shipping company will transport the supplies to southwest Florida soon after the drive ends.

Then the Cajun Navy, a group of volunteers who use their own equipment to aid in natural disaster recovery, will use their newest distribution center in Fort Myers, Florida to ensure the supplies get into the right hands.

Rockets also hosting drive

Not to be outdone by their baseball counterparts, the Houston Rockets will host a Hurricane Ian relief drive of their own on Friday.

They’re teaming up with the Fertitta Family and Harris County Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen to collect relief supplies similar to those the Astros Foundation is collecting ahead of the Rockets preseason game that evening.

Their relief drive also runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Toyota Center at the corner of Polk and La Branch Streets.

The Rockets will collect relief supplies again on Saturday during their annual Open Practice and Fan Fest.