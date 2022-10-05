HOUSTON (KIAH) — As Florida continues to pick up the pieces left behind by Hurricane Ian, many Houstonians are finding ways to help, including the Astros.

This Thursday, October 6, the Astros Foundation, Crane Freight, and the Cajun Navy will host a hurricane relief drive at Minute Maid Park.

The drive will be held right outside Union Station between 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and they will be collecting water, nonperishable food items, toiletries and diapers. Every person that drops off supplies will receive an Astros rally towel or promo item to celebrate the Astros season and help to cheer the Astros on in the 2022 postseason.

The Astros will continue taking donations to help support hurricane relief efforts in Florida, Cuba and Puerto Rico through Astros.com/relief.

Proceeds from the Share2Care 50/50 raffle during the final regulars season series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Oct. 3-5 will also go towards hurricane relief efforts in Florida, Puerto Rico and Cuba.