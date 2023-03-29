HOUSTON (KIAH) — April is Autism Awareness Month and Sunday is World Autism Awareness Day.

That did not go unnoticed by the Autism Moms of Houston.

The non-profit organization has a fundraiser and another event planned for this weekend.

On Saturday and Sunday, you can donate to Autism Moms and get your car washed at the same time at any Houston-area Clear Water Express Wash location.

Twenty percent of sales will go to that group if you enter the code 40200 at checkout.

On Sunday, the organization has a World Autism Awareness Day event planned.

It promises games, giveaways, refreshments, and more from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bayland Community Center which is located at 6400 Bissonnet Street.