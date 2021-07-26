Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation and Dr. Seuss Experience join forces to encourage kids to read

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

“Dr Seuss Experience”

HOUSTON (CW39) The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Teams up with “The Dr. Seuss Experience”, to get area children involved in reading more. One Hundred Boys & Girls Club Elementary School Students are having the chance to experience a Week-Long Immersion into the Magical World of Dr. Seuss

Members of the Foundation’s “Ladies for Literacy Guild” have been holding read-alouds of all nine featured Dr. Seuss books to students from Treasure Forest and Hollibrook Elementary Schools in Spring Branch ISD attending, summer programs at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH).

“Dr Seuss Experience”

“Providing books and sharing the joy of reading is a critical component to helping children grow and succeed,” said Dr. Julie Baker Finck, President & CEO of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. “Dr. Seuss’s creative and engaging books truly bring happiness to children, and we are delighted to partner with the Dr. Seuss Experience to share his work and this interactive journey with under served Houston-area children who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to attend.”

Following the week-long read-aloud program, students get the chance to meet the Cat in the Hat along with the Foundations Curiosity Cruiser Mascots “Owlbotron” and “Northtale” during a presentation and awards ceremony July 27, 2021, at the Womens’ Home. They’ll be joined by Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s President & CEO, Dr. Julie Baker Finck, about the importance of reading. Students will also receive a new bi-lingual copy of The Cat in the Hat as well as tickets to the Dr. Seuss Experience July 28, underwritten by the Ladies for Literacy Guild.

“Dr Seuss Experience”

Held at the George R. Brown Convention Center through August 15, the Dr. Seuss Experience is an imaginative and interactive immersion into the wondrous world of Dr. Seuss. This Seuss-tacular sensory spectacle takes each guest on an awe-inspiring journey through nine different Dr. Seuss books, allowing each visitor a chance to magically step into the pages of each of the books. For Tickets, check out their website here.

“Dr Seuss Experience”

The Foundation’s mission is to improve lives through the power of literacy the ability to read, write, speak clearly, and think critically. The Foundation serves as the champion across the Greater Houston area for the literacy cause, raising awareness for the value and importance of literacy, mobilizing volunteers and resources to build critical capacity of community-based literacy providers, and investing in local literacy programs and services that support children and families to develop strong literacy skills for success. For more information about the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, please visit the website here . Also follow them on Facebook at @bushhoustonlit,, Twitter @bushhoustonlit, Instagram @bushhoustonlit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LATEST VIDEO

First Japan 2020 Houston Medal, Simone Manuel

Houston man arrested in connection with US Capitol riots - Sharron Melton

Japan 2020 - Japanese culture

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

ADAM THE GYMNAST - CW39 Chief Meteorologist Adam Krueger is a GYMNAST

100°+ Texas heat for Houston, Dallas and Austin - Star Harvey

Mr. Wasp on SkyTracker camera - Adam Kruger

Nepartak route over Japan - Adam Krueger

When to water your lawn - Carrigan Chauvin

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Rehabilitated bald eagle returns to the wild Sunday, July 25

Fireball in the sky over Austin - Sharron Melton

7-Day forecast for July 26, 2021 - Star Harvey

When to water your yard - Carrigan Chauvin

VERY hot and humid Monday - Adam Krueger

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

Rotary International Convention Coming to Houston in 2022

Typhoon In-Fa new Tokyo and Tropics update - Adam Krueger

Tokyo Olympics forecast - Adam Krueger

FOLLOW CW39

tiktok cw39houston

Popular

NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

More NO WAIT WEATHER + TRAFFIC

ZIP RECRUITER

Don't Miss