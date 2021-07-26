Barbara Bush Literacy Foundation and Dr. Seuss Experience join forces to encourage kids to read

HOUSTON (CW39) The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation Teams up with “The Dr. Seuss Experience”, to get area children involved in reading more. One Hundred Boys & Girls Club Elementary School Students are having the chance to experience a Week-Long Immersion into the Magical World of Dr. Seuss

Members of the Foundation’s “Ladies for Literacy Guild” have been holding read-alouds of all nine featured Dr. Seuss books to students from Treasure Forest and Hollibrook Elementary Schools in Spring Branch ISD attending, summer programs at Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH).

“Providing books and sharing the joy of reading is a critical component to helping children grow and succeed,” said Dr. Julie Baker Finck, President & CEO of the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation. “Dr. Seuss’s creative and engaging books truly bring happiness to children, and we are delighted to partner with the Dr. Seuss Experience to share his work and this interactive journey with under served Houston-area children who may not have otherwise had the opportunity to attend.”

Following the week-long read-aloud program, students get the chance to meet the Cat in the Hat along with the Foundation s Curiosity Cruiser Mascots “Owlbotron” and “Northtale” during a presentation and awards ceremony July 27, 2021, at the Womens’ Home. They’ll be joined by Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation’s President & CEO, Dr. Julie Baker Finck, about the importance of reading. Students will also receive a new bi-lingual copy of The Cat in the Hat as well as tickets to the Dr. Seuss Experience July 28, underwritten by the Ladies for Literacy Guild.

Held at the George R. Brown Convention Center through August 15, the Dr. Seuss Experience is an imaginative and interactive immersion into the wondrous world of Dr. Seuss. This Seuss-tacular sensory spectacle takes each guest on an awe-inspiring journey through nine different Dr. Seuss books, allowing each visitor a chance to magically step into the pages of each of the books. For Tickets, check out their website here.

The Foundation’s mission is to improve lives through the power of literacy the ability to read, write, speak clearly, and think critically. The Foundation serves as the champion across the Greater Houston area for the literacy cause, raising awareness for the value and importance of literacy, mobilizing volunteers and resources to build critical capacity of community-based literacy providers, and investing in local literacy programs and services that support children and families to develop strong literacy skills for success. For more information about the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation, please visit the website here . Also follow them on Facebook at @bushhoustonlit,, Twitter @bushhoustonlit, Instagram @bushhoustonlit.