HOUSTON (KIAH) The COVID-19 pandemic brought about an increase in the number of cats and dogs roaming Houston streets.

Facing financial hardships, some pet owners simply dumped their furry friends while others neglected to have them “fixed” to avoid the cost of the procedure.

Animal clinics also had to limit the number of spay and neuter surgeries they performed to meet coronavirus restrictions on people assembling and possibly spreading disease.

Those effects are still felt in the city, and it’s part of the reason Houston’s animal shelter and adoption center, BARC, saw 7,000 more strays come into their facility during the last fiscal year over the previous year.

That 48-percent increase has shelter leaders hopeful that almost $1 million in COVID-19 relief funding, that the city council approved for spaying and neutering, brings those numbers down.

“It’s going to be amazing to have all these funds now funnel through these organizations,” BARC Deputy Shelter Director Cory Stottlemyer said.

The organizations he referred to are SNAP and PetSet, the two groups that will directly receive the $974,558.40 in American Rescue Plan Act funds that the council approved in late November.

The two already have contracts with the city, and with the new funding, PetSet plans to spay or neuter an additional 1,400 cats and dogs.

SNAP, which received the bulk of the funding, says the money will pay for 4,880 sterilization procedures.

Stottlemyer says increasing the number of cats and dogs that can no longer make new kittens and puppies will hopefully cut down on the number of strays.

“This is a great way for us to target the source of the issue,” he said.