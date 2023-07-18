This 14 year old program fills the gap of educating the community on stray animals & how to help them

HOUSTON (CW39) — Each year thousands of dogs are homeless and running around the streets of Houston. And the East End is no different. But, for one brave soul, she’s trying to change that, and provide the resources needed to save more fur-babies!

That’s where Gloria Zenteno comes in. 14 years ago, when she returned home to the community she grew up in, she saw dogs everywhere, on the streets chained up, alone, with no love in site.

But, she wanted that to change. So for over a decade she has been educating animal lovers, how to take care of their pets, and gain more understanding to bring them to homes that they can not only survive in, but also thrive. CW39 Anchor Sharron Melton sits down with Gloria Zenteno about “Barrio Dogs” and how you can get in involved. Watch below!