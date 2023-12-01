HOUSTON (KIAH) — Being alone at Christmastime is a difficult reality for lots of older adults. Specifically, the elderly who may be alone for the holidays.

For two decades now, the private caregiving company Home Instead Houston Southwest has taken part in a program that attempts to bring some joy to those folks.

This year, 200 seniors — who might have otherwise gone without this holiday season — will receive gifts through Be a Santa to a Senior.

Sometimes that may be the only gift that they receive. It really warms our heart that we’re able to do this for them. Home Instead Houston Southwest community liaison Jamee Hill

Similar to the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, Santa to a Senior starts with seniors’ wish-lists printed on Christmas light-shaped cards that are hung on Christmas trees.

Anyone can select a card, buy the items written on them, and then bring those items to Home Instead’s office.

That company will then deliver the gifts to the seniors just in time for the holidays.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at four locations:

Home Instead Houston Southwest office – 11202 Richmond Avenue, Suite A-110

Belmont Village Senior Living-Hunters Creek – 7667 Woodway Drive

Air Tech of Katy – 5614 Franz Road, Katy

Simply Irresistible Hair Salon – 921 Mason Road, Katy

Wish-list items need to be delivered to the Home Instead office by Thursday to ensure that they’re delivered to the seniors on time.