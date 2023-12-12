HOUSTON (KIAH)– Be an Angel is an organization that aims to help improve the quality of life for children with special needs by providing adaptive equipment, hearing devices, services and support programs.

Over the holidays, it hosts its annual Be an Angel project to help make sure Houston and surrounding area children with multiple disabilities or profound deafness feel the spirit of Christmas.

Be an Angel is calling on the community to volunteer this week to help. Yesterday, over 50 volunteers helped unload 6,150 gifts from two 18-wheelers. On Tuesday, volunteers are asked to show up at George R. Brown Convention Center between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to help decorate gift bags. Materials for the decorating will be provided. All they ask is that volunteers bring their own scissors.

Tomorrow is the big day to deliver gifts. 100 volunteers with personal vehicles are needed to help deliver to Alief ISD, Conroe ISD, Galena Park ISD, HCDE, Humble ISD, Houston ISD, Magnolia ISD, Pasadena ISD, Spring Branch ISD, Spring ISD, Waller ISD and Tomball ISD from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

All interested volunteers are welcome to show up to help out-no sign-ups necessary. For more information, email Margaret@BeAnAngel.org.