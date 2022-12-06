‘Tis the season to spread holiday cheer! But, there are some in our community who could use a little extra help. The “Be An Angel” organization is working to provide Christmas bags for thousands of special needs children around Houston, and the state of Texas.

All year, staff members team up with teachers to find out what their students need. Items can be as simple as underclothes, to as vital as wheelchairs for mobility. Now, that the shopping is done, organizers need your help.

“We are really in need of volunteers,” says Marti Boone, executive director of Be An Angel. She added, “The gifts have been shopped for by volunteers a couple of weeks ago and now they will be distributed by the George R Brown. We need to decorate those bags and we need to deliver them to the children.”

Here are the details:

Tuesday, December 13th

9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

George R. Brown Convention Center, Hall B

Gift bag materials supplied. Volunteers are asked to bring scissors.

Contact 281-219-3313 or Michele@BeAnAngel.org for more information