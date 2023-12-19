HOUSTON (KIAH) — BEAR, also known as ‘Be a Resource,’ is a non-profit that helps support at-risk and Child Protection Services-involved children and their caretakers in the greater Houston area.

Every holiday season, the organization hosts its annual BEARing Gifts program to help give children and their families the gift of Christmas. Its goal is to provide more than 23,000 children with brand new gifts every year and thanks to generous volunteers and donors, this can be made possible.

If you’d like to donate, drop off unwrapped gifts, hygiene products or books to the BEAR Warehouse, located at 3572 East T. C. Jester Boulevard, Houston, TX 77018, on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Gifts are being accepted until this Friday, December 22. You can also sponsor a child or children, donate monetarily, volunteer or shop BEAR’s Amazon wish list.

To learn more information about this initiative, please visit Bearesourcehouston.org.