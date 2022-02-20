HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) – This Saturday Onion Creek Café hosted a chili cook-off, the H-Town Chili Throw down! Thirteen teams entered the competition, putting their best bowl forward. Our own Meteorologist Carrigan Chauvin was one of the lucky judges who help choose the winner of this event. After many spoonfuls and a little heartburn, the panel finally came to a decision that Rob Mungle was the CHAMP!

The crowd favorite was by Austin East Cider’s. The ‘Most Hype” award went to No Label. This was the 14th annual chili cook-off that Onion Creek has hosted for Houston residents to enjoy. Other judges nominated to be on the panel ranged from city leaders, local restaurant owners, to ‘FOGs’ or (friend of Gary’s) the owner of Onion Creek Café and multiple local hot spots. Gary is proud to be a Houstonian and takes pride in his community.

Judging was based on 4 different categories, creativity, presentation, flavor, and texture. While each bowl was unique, they all were delicious! Toppings ranges from Fritos, sour cream, chicharrones, and cornbread. Infusions included ghost peppers, ancho chilis, craft beer, maple syrup, bacon, and even Italian sausage!

One very large debate was settled at the tasting table. ‘BEANS or NO BEANS?’ A debate to go down in the history of humanity. Seems like we have an answer to that question from locals, as judges were served thirteen bowls of chili with NO BEANS!