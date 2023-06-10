HOUSTON (CW39) — Having a Mentor at a young age can change a young person’s life. It gives them an example of what being an adult is all about. And for young boys and girls having someone to talk to, is oh, so important. Now the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston needs your help, to bring young people and mentors together.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston Kicks Off the 30 Men In 30 Days recruitment

campaign, to strike out the waiting list for over 500 Houston young men. And the it’s starting with pitcher Lance McCullers.

In May 2023, 718 children are on BBBS Houston’s waitlist; 502 are boys. During the month of June, BBBS Houston looks to make a concerted effort to honor the request of young men searching for a mentor. BBBS will focus on recruiting at least 30 new male mentors to end the wait.

Through the agency’s efforts, BBBS Houston hopes to match waiting Little Brothers with the mentors they deserve.

Big Brothers Big Sisters has proudly partnered with the City of Houston for over 72 years and serves as an ally for thousands of children and their families throughout the metro area. Many things have remained the same during this time, including the quality of our matches, the level of support to our volunteers, and child safety as our first priority. Another constant in our history is the demand for our services from young boys who need a positive male influence. BBBS Houston looks to make a concerted effort to honor their request for a mentor and focus on recruiting at least 30 new male mentors to end their wait.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Houston, and Lance McCullers would like to challenge the City of Houston to step up to the plate this June and help strike out the waiting list of 502 Houston Young Men looking for a positive mentor.

To get involved, visit the Big Brothers Big Sisters website.

