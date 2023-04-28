HOUSTON (KIAH) – The Houston Chapter of Bikers against child abuse (B.A.C.A) is hosting a very special event Saturday, around 100 bikers will be riding to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services office at 11 am. This will be as part of their efforts to build awareness of the organization that work on behalf of abused children. There are four chapters in the greater Houston area, and they will be joining in packs from various locations.

BACA was founded in 1995 as a body of bikers committed to empowering abused children. In 2021, the Texas Senate proclaimed that the last weekend of April is B.A.C.A. Heroes Weekend in Texas. This year, it is being observed right here in Houston.