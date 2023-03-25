HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston’s BIPOC Arts Network and Fund (BANF) is revolutionizing the local arts ecosystem by providing resources and networks to support Black, Latinx, Indigenous, Asian American, Pacific Islander, Middle Eastern, and other communities of color. The organization’s mission is to empower these communities in fully displaying their power, values, and traditions through advocacy, community-building, and grant funding initiatives.

In a recent interview with CW39, Sixto Wagan, Executive Director of BANF, discussed the organization’s goals and impact. Wagan highlighted BANF’s efforts to break down silos within the arts ecosystem and welcome everyone to support and learn from BIPOC arts communities. The organization is independent and funded by generous contributions from national and local foundations, including Houston Endowment, the Ford Foundation, The Brown Foundation, Inc., The Cullen Foundation, Kinder Foundation, and The Powell Foundation.

BANF’s grant funding programs have supported a wide range of arts projects, from visual arts to dance, music, theater, and literature. The organization’s advocacy efforts focus on promoting equity and inclusion in the arts, encouraging diverse representation, and uplifting underrepresented voices. BANF also facilitates community-building initiatives that connect BIPOC artists and organizations with each other and with broader audiences.

Through its work, BANF is helping to transform the local arts landscape in Greater Houston. The organization’s website and social media accounts on Facebook and Instagram provide a wealth of information on its initiatives, events, and grant opportunities.

To learn more about BIPOC Arts Network and Fund and its impact in Greater Houston, visit https://houstonbanf.org/. Follow BANF on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/houstonbanf/ and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/houstonbanf/?hl=en to stay up-to-date on its latest news and events.