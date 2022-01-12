HOUSTON (KIAH) We’re just a few days away from celebrating the 2022 Martin Luther King Jr. Day. And that’s why local organizers are pulling out all the stops in the City of Houston to make this year’s MLK celebration a big hit, and it’s being done in a big way with the Black Heritage Society. Together they have been planning activities that the public will be able to attend.

From January 15th through January 17th, there will be a number of events taking place. Then on January 17, the 44th Original MLK Day Parade will take place in Houston. This year’s 2022 Grand Marshal is Vanessa Wyche, Director of the Johnson Space Center.

Black Heritage Society

The Black Heritage Society is the first to present a MLK Parade in this country and also has a full Schedule of Events that the public can take part in. One of the biggest, is right after the parade. At the conclusion of the 44th Annual Original MLK Day Parade, there is an all-day festival. It will kick off and feature live music, DJ tunes, kid-friendly activities, art and craft vendors, food trucks and more. The fun runs from 10am to 5pm.

Black Heritage

To get a look at what’s in store, check out the video below provided by the Black Heritage Society. Then head to their website for more information about this year’s event