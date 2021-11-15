Boost Mobile hosts “Boost-giving” turkey giveaway

Boost Mobile is giving away free Butterball turkeys at several Houston locations from November 19th – 20th.

HOUSTON (KIAH) –  Food banks across the nation, already dealing with increased demand from families hit by the pandemic, are facing a surge of food prices and supply chain issues. Meanwhile, prices for turkeys are expected to be more expensive, with the price going up 21-25 cents per pound.  That’s why Boost Mobile is giving away free Butterball turkeys at several local Houston Boost branded locations from November 19th – 20th,  2021.  For each giveaway, Boost Mobile says the first fifty people will receive a free turkey while supplies last.

Each event has a separate sign-up link, listed below:

  • Friday, November 19

Time: 11 AM – 1 PM

Location: Boost Mobile / 140 S Wayside Dr., Houston, TX 77011

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/424321282550320

  • Date: Friday, November 19

Time:  3 – 5 PM (2 hours)

Location: Boost Mobile / 1001 Richey St., Ste A, Pasadena, TX 77506 (near Food Town)

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/424737172367001

  • Date: Saturday, November 20

Time: 11 AM – 1 PM

Location: Boost Mobile / 6837 S Gessner Rd., Houston, TX 77036

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/468675431221451

  • Date: Saturday, November 20

Time: 3 – 5 PM

Location: Boost Mobile / 2445 Fulton St., Houston, TX 77009

Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/306723727948738

When the turkeys run out, Boost says it will give out extra goodies like oven mitts and grocery list notepads.

CW39 Houston is also hosting a “Super Turkey Food Drive” this Thursday, November 19 . This benefits the 42nd annual “Super feast.” We are asking that you donate unused can goods to our station located at 7700 Westpark Drive — from 7 a-m to 7 p-m. For more information visit the following link.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

