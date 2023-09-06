HOUSTON (KIAH) — As many Houstonians may have heard, local animal welfare organizations say that Houston has a huge animal overpopulation issue on our streets. That’s why so many dedicate their missions and work to saving as many animal lives as possible with the help of the community.

Credit: Camo Rescue

Every Wednesday, CW39 reporter Kara Willis highlights a different animal rescue or shelter to show the different work that animal welfare organizations are doing to save animal lives, how they’re working together and how you can help make a difference in your communities and beyond. This week, CW39 is highlighting Camo Rescue in Magnolia, Texas.

Camo is a 501c3 small breed rescue that saves the most needful, neglected and those with the greatest medical needs. President & Founder, Holly Dool says, ” We take a lot of medical dogs that other rescues can’t or won’t take due to cost. Our vet bills usually run about $250,000-$300,000 a year.”

Camo has rescued over 7,000 dogs since 2014. You can learn more about how to help Camo Rescue through volunteer work, fostering, adoption or by a monetary donation by visiting its website here.