GALVESTON, Texas (KIAH) – Organizers of the 112th Mardi Gras! Galveston are giving a few lucky parade goers a chance to win some extraordinary prizes.

Exclusive Golden Mardi Gras beads will be thrown out during parades on the first Friday, February 10 at the George P. Mitchell Mardi Gras Parade at 7 p.m., and again at parades on Saturday, February 11, and Friday, February 17.

Catch one of these exclusive Golden Mardi Gras Beads and you can win some amazing prizes.

Prizes include a cruise out of Galveston from GalvestonCruises.com, a unique Houston brewery tour with a Houston hotel from Del Papa, Schlitterbahn season passes and VIP Island passes to local attractions from Visit Galveston.

To participate, you must attend the parades in the Downtown Historic District and look out for the golden bead!

For a full schedule of Mardi Gras! Galveston 2023 activities, as well as maps of each parade route visit www.mardigrasgalveston.com.