HOUSTON (KIAH) – Today is National Pet Day and here at CW39 Houston, we take our furry friends seriously. We have our paws in the community and are on top of pet events happening to help you celebrate the cause.

If you don’t have a pet, Houston SPCA is asking the public to consider donating or fostering some of there most vulnerable kittens and puppies. The organization has more than 20 animals currently in their neonatal nursery who are in preparations to be adopted. The little cuties are being well sought after, staying warm and gently hand feed by staff.

The adoption center is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find and sort through available pets on their website here.

There is also an issue of overpopulation here in Houston and there are resources to help keep animals safe and off the streets. Aldine fire and rescue along with best friends animal society has resources to prevent animal homelessness and over population.

According to these agencies, here are a few tips to help the effort:

Adopt or Foster

Neuter & Spay

Micropchip and use ID Tags

Volunteers and Donate

Help lost pets

Free free to visit these organizations websites to learn more on how you can contribute and help these animals in need. You can also find helpful tips and tricks on how you can be a better parent to your fur children and help them live long and happy lives.

Enjoy some the ‘paw’some pics below sent in from our talent and crew here at CW39 Houston.

Stratus – Carrigan’s dog

Rizzo – Adam’s Dog

Sharron’s Cats

Scotty – Kara’s Puppy

Stratus with Producer Lu

Dixie – Producer Lu’s Dog

Stella – Director Charlies Dog

You can also send in pictures of your furry friends to our social media @cw39houston or email them to news@cw39.com and you and your pal may be featured on your next news cast.