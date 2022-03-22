HOUSTON (KIAH) The American Red Cross will launch its eighth annual Giving Day on Wednesday, March 23 and always needs monetary donations. Throughout the month of March, the main mission is to bring awareness to critical disasters and raise funds to support the lifesaving work of the American Red Cross. By contributing together as a community, the Red Cross and we at CW39 Houston feel that we can all make a major impact and help each other.

Giving Day is so important to the Red Cross and to our region specifically because it allows us to raise money to help our neighbors during their time of need. The money we raise goes right back into the community helping those who have experienced the worst days of their life, be it from a flood, a hurricane or most commonly a home fire. We don’t raise money for the Red Cross, we raise money for those who need the Red Cross. Help can’t wait so your support allows us to respond immediately. Brittney Rochell, Regional Communications Director

HELP CAN’T WAIT DURING EMERGENCIES

Since, July 1, 2021, the Texas Gulf Coast region of the American Red Cross:

Responded to over 1,000 disasters across the region: more than 700 of them being home fire disasters .

more than . Helping nearly 1,100 families with Red Cross emergency assistance through disasters.

with Red Cross emergency assistance through disasters. Volunteers from the Texas Gulf Coast Region taught nearly 900 youth preparedness techniques and trained more than 765 community members through our Community Preparedness Engagement Program

Join Red Cross Giving Day by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer, or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. You can also make a donation by visiting our website redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.

You can choose which donation you would like to give out of $75 or $125 or $250 or $500. Even $1000! You may also choose to donate either one time or monthly. You can also dedicate a gift to a friend or a loved one in need of support. Payment can be accepted online and they take VISA, American Express, Discover or MasterCard. They even take electronic payment via PayPal.

You can also donate by mail. Just print the donation form. The donation form requires just a few details asking you if you would like to support disaster relief, your local Red Cross, or urgent humanitarian causes led by the Red Cross that also needs support.

It’s also convenient to donate to Red Cross by phone. You can also donate through Alexa on demand.