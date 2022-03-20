HOUSTON (KIAH) The American Red Cross will launch its eighth annual Giving Day on Wednesday, March 23 and is in dire need of volunteers. Throughout March, our mission is to bring awareness to our critical disasters and raise funds to support the lifesaving work of the American Red Cross. By contributing together as a community, the Red Cross and we at CW39 Houston feel that we can all make a major impact and help others in out community.

Giving Day is so important to the Red Cross and to our region specifically because it allows us to raise money to help our neighbors during their time of need. The money we raise goes right back into the community helping those who have experienced the worst days of their life, be it from a flood, a hurricane or most commonly a home fire. We don’t raise money for the Red Cross, we raise money for those who need the Red Cross. Help can’t wait so your support allows us to respond immediately. Brittney Rochell, Regional Communications Director

According to Red Cross, volunteers carry out 90% of humanitarian work of the Red Cross organization. The organization works very hard to put safety first by asking people to apply in person for positions. They also give assignments only two people who are fully vaccinated to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Each volunteer is provided instructions and supporting documentation so they know what they will be doing for the Red Cross.

Options in which volunteers may contribute time include disaster and response services, community education or being presenters. Development of fundraising and special events like auctions or being an item runner are other positions that need to be filled. Office calling, and event set up and cleaning up are other opportunities. Communication and marketing is another way to volunteer at Red Cross. Available opportunities within a call to action, includes being a Red Cross blogger or feature writer. You can also do digital or be a graphic artist. Red Cross also needs photographers, a videographer, and a public affairs spokesperson.

HELP CAN’T WAIT DURING EMERGENCIES

Since, July 1, 2021, the Texas Gulf Coast region of the American Red Cross:

Responded to over 1,000 disasters across the region: more than 700 of them being home fire disasters .

more than . Helping nearly 1,100 families with Red Cross emergency assistance through disasters.

with Red Cross emergency assistance through disasters. Volunteers from the Texas Gulf Coast Region taught nearly 900 youth preparedness techniques and trained more than 765 community members through our Community Preparedness Engagement Program

Join Red Cross Giving Day by visiting redcross.org to make a financial donation, give blood, become a volunteer, or take a class in lifesaving skills, such as first aid and CPR. You can also make a donation by visiting our website redcross.org/givingday to help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance for people affected by disasters big and small.